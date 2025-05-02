Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $794.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $826.90 and its 200-day moving average is $816.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

