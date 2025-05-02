Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,133.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $555.59 and a 1 year high of $1,142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $964.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.74. The company has a market capitalization of $482.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.04, for a total value of $702,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,181 shares of company stock worth $153,232,778. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,072.12.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

