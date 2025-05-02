Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $234.07 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after buying an additional 1,429,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,151,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,346,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

