Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $433,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $210,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

