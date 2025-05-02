Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Veralto Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,740. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 222,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 48.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

