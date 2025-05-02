Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stem in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stem’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Stem from $0.40 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Stem Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:STEM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stem by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stem by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Stem by 403.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

