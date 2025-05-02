Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $33.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGNX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. Cognex has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

