Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of MPW opened at $5.15 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

