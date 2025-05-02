The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $197.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.