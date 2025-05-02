Robert W. Baird Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $79.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

