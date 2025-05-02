Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,913 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,087,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,028,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.