Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 838,751 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.69% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

