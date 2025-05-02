Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.80 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $53,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,465,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,667,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $498.35 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.04 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

