Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $20.90 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,891,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.21% of Alcoa worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

