18,870 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,495.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,265,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,613,715. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

