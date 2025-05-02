Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $113,968.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,272.76. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

