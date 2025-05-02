Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Allegion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

