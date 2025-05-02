Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $24.67 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MLI opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.