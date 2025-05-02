Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 0.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $48.96. Approximately 40,412,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,302,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,770,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,418.21. This represents a 92.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334,593 shares of company stock valued at $114,815,021. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after buying an additional 3,994,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

