Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $4,770,884.52 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,770,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $398,418.21. This represents a 92.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,133 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $2,133,710.91.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $9,199,489.28.

On Monday, March 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,180,456.51.

On Friday, March 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $9,658,644.88.

On Thursday, February 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

