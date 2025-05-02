Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.