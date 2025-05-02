EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.14% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 197,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 342,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after buying an additional 362,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

