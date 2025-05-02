Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dnb Nor Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

