Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Dnb Nor Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPOKY
Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Epiroc AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.