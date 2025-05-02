Spin Master Q2 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.13.

Spin Master stock opened at C$22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.42. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$20.97 and a 1 year high of C$35.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

