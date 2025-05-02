Atb Cap Markets Predicts Lower Earnings for Capital Power

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.50.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.56 and a one year high of C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.50.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

