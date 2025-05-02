JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $8.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $608.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. Research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

