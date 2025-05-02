Q2 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma Lifted by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

VRNA opened at $72.26 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $234,126.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 359,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,737.14. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,107,040.48. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,582. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

