OTCMKTS:FRFHF Q1 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $23.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $41.89. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $45.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $43.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $195.63 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $42.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.89 by $0.81. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRFHF. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,554.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,393.00. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,568.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

