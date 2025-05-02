National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:EFN Q1 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.94. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$21.88 and a one year high of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez acquired 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,010.36. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.