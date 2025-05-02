Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:FNM Q1 Earnings

First Nordic Metals Corp. (CVE:FNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Nordic Metals in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Nordic Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of First Nordic Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ventum Financial set a C$1.45 price target on shares of First Nordic Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

First Nordic Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

CVE FNM opened at C$0.42 on Friday. First Nordic Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63.

