Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by TD Cowen

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Navient Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

