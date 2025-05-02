Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra Research

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cfra Research from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

DB stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

