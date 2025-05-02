JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,355,500 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 1.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $42,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

