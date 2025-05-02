Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $4,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,919. This trade represents a 19.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,875 shares of company stock worth $50,491,736. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD stock opened at $431.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

