DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DocuSign by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DocuSign by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 378,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3,026.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $80.85 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

