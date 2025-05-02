Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,141,000 after purchasing an additional 145,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after buying an additional 88,449 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after buying an additional 2,019,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

