Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

AMD stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.