Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 5,090 Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the third quarter valued at $156,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JUNM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 million and a P/E ratio of 24.39. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

