Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 11,307 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $374.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.88.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

