Vector Capital Management L.P. Purchases 100,000 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Vector Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. CPI Card Group accounts for 29.4% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vector Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in CPI Card Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

PMTS stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMTS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PMTS

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.