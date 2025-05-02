Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Sells 446,495 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,495 shares during the period. Bausch + Lomb accounts for about 1.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.90% of Bausch + Lomb worth $57,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,797,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.3 %

BLCO stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BLCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.