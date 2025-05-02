Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 41,011 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,455.42. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.12. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.