Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after buying an additional 487,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,522,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $98,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

