Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

