Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 27,048 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,009,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10,053.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 292,144 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

PBH opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

