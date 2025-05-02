Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,389. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

