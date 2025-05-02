Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicell by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 394,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 377,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

