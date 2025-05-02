CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

