Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Our Latest Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.