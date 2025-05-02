State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 34,956 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,956 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.06% of MasterBrand worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MasterBrand by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MasterBrand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MasterBrand by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.70.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on MasterBrand from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

